Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Dothan Eagle
Dothan Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lovie Lorene Enfinger
FUNERAL HOME
Sorrells Funeral Home - Slocomb
1315 W. Lawrence Harris Highway
Slocomb, AL
Mrs. Lovie Lorene Enfinger

Mrs. Lovie Lorene Enfinger of Hartford passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Bonifay Nursing Home. She was 91.

In keeping with Mrs. Enfinger's wishes memorialization will be by cremation with no services to follow. Sorrells Funeral Home of Slocomb is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Enfinger was born October 19, 1929 in Houston County to the late James A. and Lovie E. Peters Seay. She was a member of the Union Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Don Enfinger; daughter, Debbie Enfinger Floyd; sisters: Haudie Enfinger, Euna Bell Lewis, and Annette German; six brothers: Thomas, Calvin, Charley, Raymond, James and Tully Seay.

Survivors include her grandson, Adam Wade Crooks, Hartford; two sisters: Lucille Hagler and Mavis Donnell (Harold Gene) all of Hartford; a number of nieces and nephews.

Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Sorrells Funeral Home - Slocomb
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Sorrells Funeral Home - Slocomb.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.