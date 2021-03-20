Mrs. Lovie Lorene EnfingerMrs. Lovie Lorene Enfinger of Hartford passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Bonifay Nursing Home. She was 91.In keeping with Mrs. Enfinger's wishes memorialization will be by cremation with no services to follow. Sorrells Funeral Home of Slocomb is in charge of arrangements.Mrs. Enfinger was born October 19, 1929 in Houston County to the late James A. and Lovie E. Peters Seay. She was a member of the Union Baptist Church.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Don Enfinger; daughter, Debbie Enfinger Floyd; sisters: Haudie Enfinger, Euna Bell Lewis, and Annette German; six brothers: Thomas, Calvin, Charley, Raymond, James and Tully Seay.Survivors include her grandson, Adam Wade Crooks, Hartford; two sisters: Lucille Hagler and Mavis Donnell (Harold Gene) all of Hartford; a number of nieces and nephews.