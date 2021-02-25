Luevina Blackmon
Mrs. Luevina Blackmon was born on February 1, 1938 in Houston County to the late Foy Lee Callens and Julia Jackson Callens.
Graveside services will be held at 1 pm on Friday, February 26, 2021 at Gates of Heaven Cemetery with Dr. Marvin Henderson officiating and Sunset Funeral Home directing. The family requests that COVID-19 social distancing guidelines be followed, and masks be worn by all in attendance.
Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Feb. 25, 2021.