Luevina Blackmon
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
Luevina Blackmon

Mrs. Luevina Blackmon was born on February 1, 1938 in Houston County to the late Foy Lee Callens and Julia Jackson Callens.

Graveside services will be held at 1 pm on Friday, February 26, 2021 at Gates of Heaven Cemetery with Dr. Marvin Henderson officiating and Sunset Funeral Home directing. The family requests that COVID-19 social distancing guidelines be followed, and masks be worn by all in attendance.

Published by Dothan Eagle on Feb. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Gates of Heaven Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
In loving memory of a wonderful person who loved and served God and will truly be missed by all of us.
Art/Diane/Shawn Gray
February 27, 2021
We are praying for you all because God is so good just keep Remembering all the good times and the love she gave to her family!
Tommy &Gennette Blackmon
February 25, 2021
