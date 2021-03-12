Luther Henry "Vandy" Vandagriff
Chief Warrant Officer, (US Army, Retired), Luther Henry "Vandy" Vandagriff, age 82 of Midland City, passed away at his home in the early morning hours on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, surrounded by his loving family, after fighting cancer for several years.
Funeral services for Mr. Vandagriff will be held at 2pm on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at the Pinkard United Methodist Church with Reverend Delbert Freeman, Anthony Tutor, Eugene Kobes, Pastor Michael Woodward, and Chaplain John Gormley officiating. Burial, with full military honors, will be held immediately following the service in the Pinkard City Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 1pm on Saturday at the church. Common sense social distancing shall be recognized. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pinkard United Methodist Church, 196 Old Campbellton Highway, Pinkard, AL, 36371 or to Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS, 66675-8516, or visit support.woundedwarriorproject.org
.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 12, 2021.