Dothan Eagle
Luther Henry "Vandy" Vandagriff
FUNERAL HOME
Family First Funeral Care
965 Woodland Ave
Dothan, AL
Luther Henry "Vandy" Vandagriff

Chief Warrant Officer, (US Army, Retired), Luther Henry "Vandy" Vandagriff, age 82 of Midland City, passed away at his home in the early morning hours on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, surrounded by his loving family, after fighting cancer for several years.

Funeral services for Mr. Vandagriff will be held at 2pm on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at the Pinkard United Methodist Church with Reverend Delbert Freeman, Anthony Tutor, Eugene Kobes, Pastor Michael Woodward, and Chaplain John Gormley officiating. Burial, with full military honors, will be held immediately following the service in the Pinkard City Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 1pm on Saturday at the church. Common sense social distancing shall be recognized. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pinkard United Methodist Church, 196 Old Campbellton Highway, Pinkard, AL, 36371 or to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS, 66675-8516, or visit support.woundedwarriorproject.org.


Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Pinkard United Methodist Church
AL
Mar
13
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Pinkard United Methodist Church
AL
Mar
13
Burial
Pinkard United Methodist Church
AL
Funeral services provided by:
Family First Funeral Care
We sure loved Vandy! Long time. Since the 70s when we met in Girl Scouts. He will definitely be missed with that infectious smile! Love y'all and God bless, Charlotte, Robyn, and Laurie
LAURIE WILLIAMS
March 12, 2021
