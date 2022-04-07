Menu
Lynn Thomas Epps
Lynn Thomas Epps

Lynn Thomas Epps, a resident of Headland, AL, died at home on Sunday, April 3, 2022, of natural causes after a brief illness and hospitalization.

A Memorial Service will be held at First United Methodist Church of Dothan, Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 2:00 PM with Visitation to follow the service in the Church Parlor. The officiating pastors will be Reverend Robin Wilson, Reverend Lynn Smilie Nesbitt, and Reverend Tonya Elmore. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 1380 West Main Street, Dothan, AL 36301.

You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-793-3371.

Published by Dothan Eagle on Apr. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Walker, so sorry for your loss.
Rev. Dan Rhodes
Friend
April 6, 2022
