Lynn Thomas Epps
Lynn Thomas Epps, a resident of Headland, AL, died at home on Sunday, April 3, 2022, of natural causes after a brief illness and hospitalization.
A Memorial Service will be held at First United Methodist Church of Dothan, Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 2:00 PM with Visitation to follow the service in the Church Parlor. The officiating pastors will be Reverend Robin Wilson, Reverend Lynn Smilie Nesbitt, and Reverend Tonya Elmore. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 1380 West Main Street, Dothan, AL 36301.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Apr. 7, 2022.