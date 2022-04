Mable T. Dossett LeRoyMrs. Mable T. Dossett LeRoy of Cowarts passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at the age of 79.Funeral services will be held at 11 A.M. Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home.The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10:30 to 11 A.M. Saturday, prior to the service.