Madalyn Brunson Miller
Madalyn Brunson Miller, 78, of Ozark, AL departed this life Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Dale Medical Center in Ozark, Alabama. Memorial services will be held from Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, October 16, 2020 at

11:00 AM. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Pleasant Hill UMC 2926 Andrews Avenue, Ozark, AL 36360 in honor of Mrs. Miller.

Survivors include: Husband - Johnny Edwards Miller, Ozark, AL, Daughter - Pamela Joyce (Andy) Taylor, Midland City, AL, Son - Johnny (Lori) Miller, Jr., Jacksonville, FL, 4 Grandchildren, 5 Great Grandchildren and 11 Great Great Grandchildren.

Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, Alabama is serving the Miller family.

Published by Dothan Eagle on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Hayes Funeral Home - Elba
