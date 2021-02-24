Maggie Rose Hancock Carter
Maggie Rose Hancock Carter, a resident of Abbeville, died late Monday night, February 22, 2021, at her home. She was 85.
Graveside services will be held at 3:00 P.M. Wednesday, February 24, 2021, in the Abbeville Memorial Cemetery with Reverend Clyde Hancock, Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends following the graveside services. Social distancing guidelines and masks will be observed. Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Abbeville Christian Academy, P.O. Box 9, Abbeville, AL 36310 or to a favorite charity
.
Mrs. Carter was born and reared in Henry County, daughter of the late Joseph Oree Hancock and Osa Hendley Hancock. She lived in the Screamer Community before moving to Abbeville in 1970. Mrs. Carter was retired as the Owner and Operator of C & M Grocery in Graball. In earlier years, she was employed by WestPoint Stevens and later with her husband in the operation of Carter Pulpwood & Timber, Carter Farms and 4-C Trucking Company. Mrs. Carter was of the Methodist faith. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Clint Carter, a son-in-law, Roger Herring, three sisters, Nell Bedsole, Mary Lou Beasley and Ruby Mims, and five brothers, Clyde Hancock, Sr., William Hancock, Wilfred Hancock, Robert Hancock and Jesse Hancock.
Surviving relatives include two daughters, Sheila Carter Herring and Melissa Carter Davis (Jimmy Don), all of Abbeville; two sisters, Earnestine Harpe Tapley and Peggy Culpepper, both of Abbeville; sisters-in-law, Judy Hancock and Gisela Hancock, and a brother-in-law, Johnny Frank Carter (Annette); grandchildren, Hunter Herring (Katherine Hudgens), Clay Herring (Haley), Joseph Herring, Dillon Johnson (Brittany), Jess Johnson, Tosha Davis and Jimmy Don Davis, Jr. (Kathryn); great-grandchildren, Christian, Kelsey, Bricen, Tye, Luke, Kate, Harrison and Kinsley, numerous nieces and nephews and a special caregiver, Bettye Graham.
Serving as active pallbearers will be Tommy Mims, Max Mims, Billy Wayne Bedsole, Andy Harpe, Keith Carter and Everett Culpepper.
Phone 334-585-5261. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Feb. 24, 2021.