Thinking and praying for all of You! I Loved Mardell! She was a Wonderful person. She was one of my Mothers Best Friends!!! My whole family Loved her! She was a Very Good person! I want the family to know that I am praying for each of them. I Love them all very much. I know that she is in Heaven with Jesus and we will see her again soon!!! Betty Beasley

Betty Beasley Passarelli September 16, 2021