Margaret Jacqueline Hall
Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan
2414 Hartford Highway
Dothan, AL
Margaret Jacqueline Hall

Mrs. Margaret Jacqueline Culbreth Hall, age 78, of Tallahassee and formerly of Dothan, passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Tallahassee.

Margaret was born March 8, 1943 in Panama City, Florida to the late Howard Pierce Culbreth and Eunice Sorrells Culbreth. She was a member of Deer Lake United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Howard and Betty Culbreth.

Margaret is survived by her husband, Paul Hall, of Tallahassee, FL; her son, Preston Hall (Sarah) of Tallahassee, FL; her daughter, Elizabeth Hall of Fairfax, VA; her grandson, Asher Hall; other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be held at 11 AM, Wednesday, January 5, 2022 from Memory Hill Cemetery with Reverend Kyle Gatlin officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 AM until 11 AM, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Glioblastoma Foundation at P.O. Box 62066 Durham, NC 27715 or www.glioblastomafoundation.org

www.wardwilson.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Jan. 4, 2022.
Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan
Please accept our deepest sympathy for your loss. Please know we are only a phone call away. Hoping these words will help you find comfort during this time of sorrow. It was truly a pleasure to have gotten to know Mama Hall. She will be missed dearly.
Margie and Raymond Meredeth
Friend
January 4, 2022
