Margaret Jacqueline Hall
Mrs. Margaret Jacqueline Culbreth Hall, age 78, of Tallahassee and formerly of Dothan, passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Tallahassee.
Margaret was born March 8, 1943 in Panama City, Florida to the late Howard Pierce Culbreth and Eunice Sorrells Culbreth. She was a member of Deer Lake United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Howard and Betty Culbreth.
Margaret is survived by her husband, Paul Hall, of Tallahassee, FL; her son, Preston Hall (Sarah) of Tallahassee, FL; her daughter, Elizabeth Hall of Fairfax, VA; her grandson, Asher Hall; other relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be held at 11 AM, Wednesday, January 5, 2022 from Memory Hill Cemetery with Reverend Kyle Gatlin officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 AM until 11 AM, prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Glioblastoma Foundation at P.O. Box 62066 Durham, NC 27715 or www.glioblastomafoundation.orgwww.wardwilson.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Jan. 4, 2022.