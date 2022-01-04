Margaret Wilson Kirkland
Margaret Wilson Kirkland, a resident of Webb, entered Heaven's gates early Monday morning, January 3, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family and friends. She was 87.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, January 5, 2022 in the Mt. Ararat Baptist Church with Reverend Ray Cobb and Pastor Blake Williams officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:30 until 6:30 P.M. Tuesday in the sanctuary of the Mt. Ararat Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Ararat Baptist Church, c/o Avis Kirkland, 1805 Webb to Kinsey Road, Webb, AL 36376.
Mrs. Kirkland was born June 20, 1934 in the Pilgrim Rest Community of Henry County, daughter of the late Oscar Daniel Wilson and Louise Cummings Wilson. She grew up on the family farm in Henry County and moved to Webb in 1972. She was a faithful member of the Mt. Ararat Baptist Church. Mrs. Kirkland was retired from Sony Magnetic Products and also as a co-owner and operator with her husband of Kirkland Wiggler Farm. Mrs. Kirkland was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-years, James J. Kirkland, a sister, Ruby Money, and five brothers, Dick Wilson, Victor Wilson, Rodney Wilson, Roy Wilson and Shell Wilson.
Surviving relatives include her son, Rex Kirkland (Avis), Webb; two beloved sisters, Patsy Knight and Peggy Payne, both of Abbeville; two grandchildren, Candace Kirkland and Terrin Galloway (Matt); two great-grandchildren, Aidan Galloway and Addilyn Galloway; numerous nieces and nephews.
Serving as active pallbearers will be James Cobb, Ricky Cochran, Doug Kirkland, Bruce Cochran, Chris Money and Greg Wilson.
Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. Phone 334-693-3371.
You may sign guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Jan. 4, 2022.