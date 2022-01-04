Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Dothan Eagle
Dothan Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Margaret Wilson Kirkland
1934 - 2022
BORN
1934
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel
305 South Main Street
Headland, AL
Margaret Wilson Kirkland

Margaret Wilson Kirkland, a resident of Webb, entered Heaven's gates early Monday morning, January 3, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family and friends. She was 87.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, January 5, 2022 in the Mt. Ararat Baptist Church with Reverend Ray Cobb and Pastor Blake Williams officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:30 until 6:30 P.M. Tuesday in the sanctuary of the Mt. Ararat Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Ararat Baptist Church, c/o Avis Kirkland, 1805 Webb to Kinsey Road, Webb, AL 36376.

Mrs. Kirkland was born June 20, 1934 in the Pilgrim Rest Community of Henry County, daughter of the late Oscar Daniel Wilson and Louise Cummings Wilson. She grew up on the family farm in Henry County and moved to Webb in 1972. She was a faithful member of the Mt. Ararat Baptist Church. Mrs. Kirkland was retired from Sony Magnetic Products and also as a co-owner and operator with her husband of Kirkland Wiggler Farm. Mrs. Kirkland was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-years, James J. Kirkland, a sister, Ruby Money, and five brothers, Dick Wilson, Victor Wilson, Rodney Wilson, Roy Wilson and Shell Wilson.

Surviving relatives include her son, Rex Kirkland (Avis), Webb; two beloved sisters, Patsy Knight and Peggy Payne, both of Abbeville; two grandchildren, Candace Kirkland and Terrin Galloway (Matt); two great-grandchildren, Aidan Galloway and Addilyn Galloway; numerous nieces and nephews.

Serving as active pallbearers will be James Cobb, Ricky Cochran, Doug Kirkland, Bruce Cochran, Chris Money and Greg Wilson.

Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. Phone 334-693-3371.

You may sign guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Jan. 4, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
4
Visitation
4:30p.m. - 6:30p.m.
Mt. Ararat Baptist Church
AL
Jan
5
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Mt. Ararat Baptist Church
AL
Funeral services provided by:
Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.