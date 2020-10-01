Mrs. Margaret M. Davis



Mrs. Margaret M. Davis transitioned to her heavenly home on Sunday, September 27, 2020. She was born to the late Joe Frank and Claudie Mae Mitchell on October 24, 1926 in Troy, Alabama. Margaret completed high school at Academy Street High School in Troy, Alabama. At an early age, she joined St. Paul AME Church. As an adult she served on the usher board and in the choir. She spent her free time crocheting, gardening and dancing. She enjoyed cooking for her family. Margaret was an active member of the Order of the Eastern Star in Troy, AL.



Margaret married Alexander Davis in 1970. After relocating to Dothan, AL, she attended Parks Chapel AME Church where she joined the WMS. She was preceded in death by her husband.



She leaves to cherish her memories a darling daughter, Claudette B. Herring, Dothan; her beloved grandson, Chadwick Bishop, Long Beach, CA; two granddaughters, Sharla Herring, Dothan, AL and Carmen Herring, Huntsville, AL; 6 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, special cousins Earnestine Hill, Fort Lee, NJ and Rev. Joyce (Theodore) Whiting, Dothan, AL and a host of cousins, other family and friends.



Funeral service will be Friday October 2, 2020 at 11 AM at Carroll St. cemetery.



Harrison Funeral Service



334-566-0940

