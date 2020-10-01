Menu
Search
Menu
Dothan Eagle
Dothan Eagle HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Margaret M. Davis
Mrs. Margaret M. Davis

Mrs. Margaret M. Davis transitioned to her heavenly home on Sunday, September 27, 2020. She was born to the late Joe Frank and Claudie Mae Mitchell on October 24, 1926 in Troy, Alabama. Margaret completed high school at Academy Street High School in Troy, Alabama. At an early age, she joined St. Paul AME Church. As an adult she served on the usher board and in the choir. She spent her free time crocheting, gardening and dancing. She enjoyed cooking for her family. Margaret was an active member of the Order of the Eastern Star in Troy, AL.

Margaret married Alexander Davis in 1970. After relocating to Dothan, AL, she attended Parks Chapel AME Church where she joined the WMS. She was preceded in death by her husband.

She leaves to cherish her memories a darling daughter, Claudette B. Herring, Dothan; her beloved grandson, Chadwick Bishop, Long Beach, CA; two granddaughters, Sharla Herring, Dothan, AL and Carmen Herring, Huntsville, AL; 6 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, special cousins Earnestine Hill, Fort Lee, NJ and Rev. Joyce (Theodore) Whiting, Dothan, AL and a host of cousins, other family and friends.

Funeral service will be Friday October 2, 2020 at 11 AM at Carroll St. cemetery.

Harrison Funeral Service

334-566-0940
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Harrison Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.