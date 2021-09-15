Margaret McKnight
Margaret McKnight, a resident of Dothan, AL passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021. She was 87.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 17, 2021 at 2:00 pm in Sunset Memorial Park with Rev. Larry Anderson officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Kindred Hospice.
Margaret was born on August 19, 1934. She worked for Warner's for 45 years before retiring. During her time there, she gained many friends who were like family. She loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren. In her free time, she enjoyed cheering on the Alabama "Crimson Tide" and the Atlanta Braves.
Margaret was preceded in death by her mother, Hazel McIntosh; her husband, James Edward McKnight; and her infant son, Jimmy McKnight.
Survivors include her sons, Danny McKnight, Rodger McKnight and Steve (Norma) McKnight; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Martha Peugh; and other extended family members.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Sep. 15, 2021.