Margaret McKnight
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd
Midland City, AL
Margaret McKnight

Margaret McKnight, a resident of Dothan, AL passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021. She was 87.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 17, 2021 at 2:00 pm in Sunset Memorial Park with Rev. Larry Anderson officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Kindred Hospice.

Margaret was born on August 19, 1934. She worked for Warner's for 45 years before retiring. During her time there, she gained many friends who were like family. She loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren. In her free time, she enjoyed cheering on the Alabama "Crimson Tide" and the Atlanta Braves.

Margaret was preceded in death by her mother, Hazel McIntosh; her husband, James Edward McKnight; and her infant son, Jimmy McKnight.

Survivors include her sons, Danny McKnight, Rodger McKnight and Steve (Norma) McKnight; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Martha Peugh; and other extended family members.

Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home - www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd, Midland City, AL
