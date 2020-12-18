Margaret WardMargaret Ward 91, of Dothan, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, December 16, 2020.She was born November 16, 1929 in Daleville, AL to the late JC Wood and Mary Glover Wood.Funeral services will be held at 2 PM, Friday, December 18, 2020 from the Ward Wilson Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Andy Wood officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 PM until 2 Pm, Friday, December 18, 2020 at the funeral home.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, J. Dan Ward; her brothers Robert, Jack, and Garner Wood; and two grandsons, Russell Vincent Paramore and Christopher David Lewis.Survivors include her three children, Annette Shute, Yvonne (Fred) Ferguson, and Dan (Linda) Ward; her siblings, James Bernis Wood and Betty Johnson; her grandchildren Tommy (Kerri) Peterson, Suzy (Daniel) Adams, Tara Whaley, Amy (Alexander) Strack, Haley Quattlebaum (Michael) Tew, Candace (Manuel) Moctezuma, and Mischa Ward; great-grandchildren, Trent and Oliver Peterson, Tyler Williams, Daniel and Emily Adams, Chrislyn and Julian Whaley, Hanna and Sean Strack, Dalton and Dylon Quattlebaum, Madison and David Samuel Pattie, and Layla Moctezuma; great-great-granddaughters, Rileigh Ward and Emma Williams.Margaret (Nana) loved her family, enjoyed cooking for them, lengthy visits at her kitchen table over a cup of coffee, spoiling her husband, and telling her grands she was "going to have a hissy fit" when they became too rambunctious. She spent countless hours tending her flowers, had a beautiful variety of her favorite day lilies, and loved watching the birds. She was an avid sports fan who loved cheering on the Crimson Tide and Atlanta Braves, and has been known to offer up prayers for a touchdown, interception, and home run. She was a life long member of Southside Baptist Church of Dothan, she loved her Lord, and spending time in His Word.The family would like to thank the staff of Extendicare for their compassionate care of Nana.