Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Dothan Eagle
Dothan Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Margaret Ward
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan
2414 Hartford Highway
Dothan, AL
Margaret Ward

Margaret Ward 91, of Dothan, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, December 16, 2020.

She was born November 16, 1929 in Daleville, AL to the late JC Wood and Mary Glover Wood.

Funeral services will be held at 2 PM, Friday, December 18, 2020 from the Ward Wilson Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Andy Wood officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 PM until 2 Pm, Friday, December 18, 2020 at the funeral home.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, J. Dan Ward; her brothers Robert, Jack, and Garner Wood; and two grandsons, Russell Vincent Paramore and Christopher David Lewis.

Survivors include her three children, Annette Shute, Yvonne (Fred) Ferguson, and Dan (Linda) Ward; her siblings, James Bernis Wood and Betty Johnson; her grandchildren Tommy (Kerri) Peterson, Suzy (Daniel) Adams, Tara Whaley, Amy (Alexander) Strack, Haley Quattlebaum (Michael) Tew, Candace (Manuel) Moctezuma, and Mischa Ward; great-grandchildren, Trent and Oliver Peterson, Tyler Williams, Daniel and Emily Adams, Chrislyn and Julian Whaley, Hanna and Sean Strack, Dalton and Dylon Quattlebaum, Madison and David Samuel Pattie, and Layla Moctezuma; great-great-granddaughters, Rileigh Ward and Emma Williams.

Margaret (Nana) loved her family, enjoyed cooking for them, lengthy visits at her kitchen table over a cup of coffee, spoiling her husband, and telling her grands she was "going to have a hissy fit" when they became too rambunctious. She spent countless hours tending her flowers, had a beautiful variety of her favorite day lilies, and loved watching the birds. She was an avid sports fan who loved cheering on the Crimson Tide and Atlanta Braves, and has been known to offer up prayers for a touchdown, interception, and home run. She was a life long member of Southside Baptist Church of Dothan, she loved her Lord, and spending time in His Word.

The family would like to thank the staff of Extendicare for their compassionate care of Nana.

www.wardwilson.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Dec. 18, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Ward Wilson Funeral Home
2414 Hartford Highway, Dothan, AL
Dec
18
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Ward Wilson Funeral Home
2414 Hartford Highway, Dothan, AL
Dec
18
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Ward Wilson Funeral Home
2414 Hartford Highway, Dothan, AL
Dec
18
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Ward Wilson Funeral Home
2414 Hartford Highway, Dothan, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Dan living across the street from your mom and dad for years and the working some with your dad was special for me. They were two special people! My prayers and condolences to your family.
Will McCarty
December 19, 2020
Mama and daddy and I are so sorry to hear about your mama. My family and your family use to have some fun times together. Y´all are in my thoughts and prayers. Please know that we love y´all
Patricia Cunningham McCallister
December 18, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results