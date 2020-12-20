A dear friend and one of the most amazing persons I´ve ever know.... her love for others and joy for life and her deep faith was beyond measure. How blessed to know that there are no good byes to be said but rather a beautiful assured hope of knowing that we will be together again one day in the presence of Jesus. I know that there is great joy in heaven this and every day with her loved ones....... prayers for all of her dear family this season. A legacy of faith and love indeed.

Ken and Bonnie Wright December 24, 2020