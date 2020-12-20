Margaret MacKay MacLeod "Margie" Wilkins
Margaret MacKay MacLeod Wilkins went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, December 13, 2020, after a short illness.
She was born in Edinburgh Scotland and came to this country as a baby and was raised in Philadelphia, PA, where she lived until she married and moved to Alabama—living most of her life and raising her family in Dothan. She retired from her career as a kindergarten teacher at Trinity Presbyterian Church and First Presbyterian Church Children's Ministry in 1998, after 40 plus years of impacting the lives of the many children she taught and loved so dearly. She was active in her Circle group and sang in the choir at First Presbyterian for many years. Most importantly, she was known for her deep and unwavering relationship with her Lord Jesus Christ. She used every day she had to grow closer to Christ and shared her faith at every opportunity she was given. She never met a stranger, she was a talker, and she loved giving hugs to anyone and everyone! She loved her family and prayed daily for all of them by name. She was especially proud of her 7 grandchildren and her one and only precious great grandson, Jackson (3 months). She leaves behind an incredible legacy that will live on in the hearts and minds of her 3 daughters, Linda, Alesia and Alyson, who loved her dearly, and the many other lives she touched. She was a true example of a Proverbs 31 woman, and her children arise and call her blessed. "Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all. Charm is deceptive and beauty is fleeting; but a woman who fears the Lord is to be praised. Honor her for all that her hands have done, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate." Proverbs 31:29-31
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Annie/John MacLeod, her beloved son Jeffrey James Wilkins and a brother, George MacLeod (Ann).
She is survived by three daughters, Linda Terry (Carl), Alesia Wright (Don) and Alyson Haley (Rodney); a brother, Murdo MacLeod (Betty); a sister, Sheila Kondrosky; grandchildren, Sarah Ray (Tyler), Patrick Terry (Amara), Ben Wright, Calum Terry, Brooks Haley (Emily), Davis Haley and Jacob Haley; a great grandson, Jackson Young Ray.
Due to the current pandemic, a graveside service will be held on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Memory Hill Cemetery for immediate family members. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date, when unlimited hugs will be allowed!
Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements.
