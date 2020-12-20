Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Dothan Eagle
Dothan Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Margaret MacKay MacLeod "Margie" Wilkins
FUNERAL HOME
Glover Funeral Home, Inc. - Dothan
1468 Hartford Highway
Dothan, AL
Margaret MacKay MacLeod "Margie" Wilkins

Margaret MacKay MacLeod Wilkins went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, December 13, 2020, after a short illness.

She was born in Edinburgh Scotland and came to this country as a baby and was raised in Philadelphia, PA, where she lived until she married and moved to Alabama—living most of her life and raising her family in Dothan. She retired from her career as a kindergarten teacher at Trinity Presbyterian Church and First Presbyterian Church Children's Ministry in 1998, after 40 plus years of impacting the lives of the many children she taught and loved so dearly. She was active in her Circle group and sang in the choir at First Presbyterian for many years. Most importantly, she was known for her deep and unwavering relationship with her Lord Jesus Christ. She used every day she had to grow closer to Christ and shared her faith at every opportunity she was given. She never met a stranger, she was a talker, and she loved giving hugs to anyone and everyone! She loved her family and prayed daily for all of them by name. She was especially proud of her 7 grandchildren and her one and only precious great grandson, Jackson (3 months). She leaves behind an incredible legacy that will live on in the hearts and minds of her 3 daughters, Linda, Alesia and Alyson, who loved her dearly, and the many other lives she touched. She was a true example of a Proverbs 31 woman, and her children arise and call her blessed. "Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all. Charm is deceptive and beauty is fleeting; but a woman who fears the Lord is to be praised. Honor her for all that her hands have done, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate." Proverbs 31:29-31

She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Annie/John MacLeod, her beloved son Jeffrey James Wilkins and a brother, George MacLeod (Ann).

She is survived by three daughters, Linda Terry (Carl), Alesia Wright (Don) and Alyson Haley (Rodney); a brother, Murdo MacLeod (Betty); a sister, Sheila Kondrosky; grandchildren, Sarah Ray (Tyler), Patrick Terry (Amara), Ben Wright, Calum Terry, Brooks Haley (Emily), Davis Haley and Jacob Haley; a great grandson, Jackson Young Ray.

Due to the current pandemic, a graveside service will be held on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Memory Hill Cemetery for immediate family members. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date, when unlimited hugs will be allowed!

Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com. (334) 699-3888

Published by Dothan Eagle on Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Memory Hill Cemetery
AL
Funeral services provided by:
Glover Funeral Home, Inc. - Dothan
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Glover Funeral Home, Inc. - Dothan.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
10 Entries
Margie always had a smile on her face and she will be missed. God bless.
Mack Sheehan
January 1, 2021
A dear friend and one of the most amazing persons I´ve ever know.... her love for others and joy for life and her deep faith was beyond measure. How blessed to know that there are no good byes to be said but rather a beautiful assured hope of knowing that we will be together again one day in the presence of Jesus. I know that there is great joy in heaven this and every day with her loved ones....... prayers for all of her dear family this season. A legacy of faith and love indeed.
Ken and Bonnie Wright
December 24, 2020
We loved Mrs. Wilkins. Taught sons in kindergarten. Was the best and will never be replaced by another. So sweet and will be missed.
Lisa Patterson
December 22, 2020
What a special lady! Always so kind and pleasant. She shared her shortbread recipe with me! She was always a good friend to my parents...Charles and Sharon McAllister. Praying for peace for your family! She will truly be missed!
Emily McAllister
December 22, 2020
We knew here from Trinity Presbyterian. We Loved Ms Wilkins she was a blessing to all!
Mark and Connie Brackin
December 20, 2020
Oscar Salinas
December 20, 2020
Janet Abernathy
December 20, 2020
Thank you Margie for filling every moment we shared together with love and happiness. You always brought light and joy into our lives. God bless you dear friend.
Denny & Lana Pompa
December 20, 2020
I taught with her for 20 years at FPP. I was music teacher, and she loved to sing. I loved sweet Margie! God bless her family.
Tonja T Owens
December 20, 2020
What a beautiful and sweet soul she was. Will be lifting your family up in prayer in the coming days. Hugs and love to you all
Julie Huldtquist
December 20, 2020
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results