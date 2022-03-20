Margie V. Bynum
Mrs. Margie V. Bynum (96) of Dothan, Alabama, passed away quietly on March 13, 2022. She finished her race strong, leaving a legacy of faith and grace to her family, who loved her dearly.
Graveside services were held at Gardens of Memory, located on the Dothan/Headland Hwy., Dothan, AL. Arrangements are by Sunset Memorial Park, 1700 Barrington Rd., Midland City, AL.
Mrs. Bynum was born at her parents' home to Mr. Stephen Cannon and Mrs. Merle Mock-Cannon on January 11, 1926. Mrs. Bynum married the love of her life, William B. Bynum (Bill), in Early County on March 21, 1947. Mrs. Bynum was a homemaker to her husband and three children; later worked at Blakely Hospital, and her last job before retirement was at the sewing factory located in Ashford, AL.
Mrs. Bynum was preceded in death by her husband, parents, a brother, and a sister.
Mrs. Bynum is survived by her three children, Julia (Dan) Chestnut, Veda (Bill) Espy, William Bynum, five grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
The family of Mrs. Bynum wishes to extend our sincere thanks, blessings, and heartfelt gratitude for the loving care shown to our mother while she was living in the Extendicare Nursing Home in Dothan, AL.
Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 20, 2022.