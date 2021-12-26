Menu
Margie Mathis
FUNERAL HOME
Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan
2414 Hartford Highway
Dothan, AL
Margie Mathis

Mrs. Margie Napier Mathis, age 83, of Dothan, passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

Margie was born July 7, 1938 in Dothan to the late Lloyd Napier and Hadee Clark Napier. She graduated from Cottonwood High School and was a member of the Elks Lodge. She worked for Garner Insurance Agency for over 40 years and was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to her parents, Margie was preceded in death by her husband, Charles G. Mathis; her brothers, Billy Napier, Bobby Napier, John Napier, and Jerry Napier; and her sisters, Sara Bowers Smith and Betty Beverett.

Margie is survived by her daughter, Rhonda Woodham (Melvin); her son, Gary Cochran (Teresa); her grandchildren, Jerica Pelham (Dustin), Jenna McCart (Dylan), Jason Cochran (Tosha), Joe Cochran (Katie), and John Cochran; her great-grandchildren, Easton, Dallas, and Jaisie Paige Pelham, Cason McCart, Cameron, Cole, and Harper Cochran, and Kinley and Kent Cochran; her sister, Wanda Dollar; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be held at 11 AM, Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Cottonwood City Cemetery.

The family would like to thank DaySpring Hospice as well as the sitters who helped care for Margie.

www.wardwilson.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Graveside service
11:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Cottonwood City Cemetery, Alabama, Cottonwood
Funeral services provided by:
Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
To Rhonda and Wanda Jean and others, So Very sorry for your loss. She was such a precious lady. She will be dearly missed.
Pauline Cobb
Family
December 26, 2021
Please accept my heartfelt condolences on the loss of your loved one, may God give you strength and comfort during this difficult time. (Psalms 46 :1)
SG
December 25, 2021
