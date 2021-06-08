Marie DowlingMarie Dowling, a resident of Slocomb, died Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Wesley Place on Honeysuckle. She was 84.Funeral services for Mrs. Dowling will be held at 1 PM Wednesday, June 9, 2021 in Clearman Chapel at Southern Heritage with Pastor Bobby Ned Peters officiating. Burial will follow at Memory Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 PM until 7 PM Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Southern Heritage Funeral Home.Mrs. Dowling was born July 19, 1936 in Hartford, Alabama to the late Rufus Shelby and Ruby Willis Hulon. She was a seamstress in the textile industry and later retired from K-Mart. Mrs. Dowling was a member of Panther Creek Baptist Church.Mrs. Dowling is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Herman Dowling and two brothers, Jack and O'Neal Hulon.Survivors include her children; Loraine Henderson (Michael), Katie Sue Sanders (Steve), Bonnie Blackburn (Randy), Herman Dowling, Jr. (Darlene) and Thomas Dowling (Jess); grandchildren, Brandon, Bonnie, Christopher, Cecelia, Amanda, Shelby, Christina, Tim, Kathy and Gina; great grandchildren, Zech, Anderson, Ella, Peyton, Chase, Emma, Camden, Sophia, Christopher, Trey, Cieara, DJ, Michael, Rhett, McKinley, Braxton and Adrian; sisters, Mary Johnson, Jo Ann Winston (Jim) and a brother, Bobby Hulon (Karen).