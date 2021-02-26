Marilyn I. Ralston
Marilyn I. Ralston, a resident of Pansey, passed away on February 24, 2021. She was 90.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Liberty Baptist Church in Pansey, Alabama.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her loving husband, Harry W. Ralston; her parents; her four brothers; and one sister.
She is survived by her two sons, Tom (Brenda) Ralston and David (Tana) Ralston; her daughter, Mary (Michael) Sterger; her two grandchildren, Samantha Sterger and Brandon (Deleana) Ralston; and several extended family members.
Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home - www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Feb. 26, 2021.