Marilyn I. Ralston
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd
Midland City, AL
Marilyn I. Ralston

Marilyn I. Ralston, a resident of Pansey, passed away on February 24, 2021. She was 90.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Liberty Baptist Church in Pansey, Alabama.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her loving husband, Harry W. Ralston; her parents; her four brothers; and one sister.

She is survived by her two sons, Tom (Brenda) Ralston and David (Tana) Ralston; her daughter, Mary (Michael) Sterger; her two grandchildren, Samantha Sterger and Brandon (Deleana) Ralston; and several extended family members.

Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home

Published by Dothan Eagle on Feb. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Liberty Baptist Church
Pansey, AL
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC

My prayers and thoughts are with the family during this trying time, I wish them strength and may the God of all comfort give them all the the support and courage need.
February 26, 2021
