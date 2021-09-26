Ms. Marina Grantham Jeffcoat
Ms. Marina Grantham Jeffcoat, a resident of Ozark, died Thursday, September 23, 2021, in Dale Medical Center. She was 68 years old.
Funeral services for Marina will be held 3:30 P.M. Monday, September 27, 2021, in the Chapel of Holman Funeral Home and Cremations in Ozark with Ms. Jamie Mathews delivering the eulogy. Interment will follow in Mabson Cemetery, Holman Funeral Home of Ozark directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home in Ozark Sunday from 3:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M.
Marina was born September 21, 1953 in Ozark, Alabama to the late Richard Cecil Grantham and Imogene Norris Grantham DuBose. She was a 1971 graduate of Carroll High School in Ozark. Marina was employed by The Radio People as an Advertising Representative for over twenty years. She enjoyed music and all social occasions especially Christmas. She had a collection of over 300 "Santas". Marina was a cancer survivor; three different times, and a devoted member of many Relay for Life events in Ozark. She had a magnetic personality, numerous friends, and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Survivors include her brother, Rick Grantham of Ozark; two nephews, Norris Grantham of Ozark and Jason Grantham (Melanie) of Headland; great nieces, Robin Lynn Grantham, Madeline Grantham and Addison Grantham; great nephews, Bailey Grantham and Eli Grantham.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Mabson Cemetery Fund, C/O Mr. Tommie Spurlock, 401 South County Road 20, Ozark, Alabama 36360.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Sep. 26, 2021.