Marion Martin Spann
Marion Martin Spann, a resident of Abbeville, died Wednesday evening, March 24, 2021, in a Dothan hospital. She was 87.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Monday, March 29, 2021, in the Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, near Abbeville, with Reverend Eddie W. Thomas officiating. The family will receive friends from 3:00 until 5:00 P.M., Sunday, March 28, 2021, in the Holman-Abbeville Mortuary Chapel. Social distancing and mask guidelines will be observed.
Holman Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. Phone 334-585-5261.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 27, 2021.