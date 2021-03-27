Menu
Marion Martin Spann
Marion Martin Spann

Marion Martin Spann, a resident of Abbeville, died Wednesday evening, March 24, 2021, in a Dothan hospital. She was 87.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Monday, March 29, 2021, in the Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, near Abbeville, with Reverend Eddie W. Thomas officiating. The family will receive friends from 3:00 until 5:00 P.M., Sunday, March 28, 2021, in the Holman-Abbeville Mortuary Chapel. Social distancing and mask guidelines will be observed.

Holman Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. Phone 334-585-5261.

You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
28
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations
434 Ozark Road, Abbeville, AL
Mar
29
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery
(near Abbeville), AL
With all my Love
Ernestine Mills
March 29, 2021
May God bless the Spann family. From Emily Hall crew!
Abigail Carter
March 28, 2021
