Mr. Marion Oshawn WardMr. Marion Oshawn Ward departed this life and went home to be with our lord and savior on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. He was 61. Funeral service will be held Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Bibleway Ministries at 1:00 P.M. with Bishop Russell Gordon officiating. Interment will follow in North Highland Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, March 19, 2021 from 4-6 P.M. at Unity Funeral Home.