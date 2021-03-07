Marjorie S. Wood
Marjorie Wood passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021 at the home of her granddaughter, Michelle Quattlebaum.
Graveside services will be held at 11 am on Monday, March 8, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Park with Rev. Teresa Seevers and Mr. Kurt Anderson officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Greystone United Methodist Church, 4401 Fortner Street, Dothan, AL 36305.
The daughter of Truman and Lucille (Harmon) Stephenson, she was born on October 10, 1926 in Sullivan County near Cora, MO. She graduated from Browning High School in 1943 and attended Kirksville State Teacher College in Kirksville, MO, now Truman University.
On July 8, 1946 she married Gerald L. Wood of Purdin, MO. To this union one daughter was born, Carol Lee. In 1955, Marjorie and her family moved to Brookfield, MO where she worked as a hairdresser, owning two salons, Pleze You Beauty Salon and the Beauty Nook. In 1987, they moved to Dothan, AL to be near their daughter and family. Marjorie was a member of Lafayette Street United Methodist Church (now Greystone United Methodist Church), United Methodist Women, Faith Circle and the Flairs.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Gerald, in May of 2002, and her parents in 1983 and 1999.
She is survived by her daughter, Carol and husband Jim; her granddaughter, Michelle Quattlebaum; her grandson, Mark Kinney and wife, Jackie. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Andrew Quattlebaum, Jacob Kinney, Presley Kinney, and Nick McLeod; sister-in-law, Clarice Wood, Kansas City, KS; cousins, friends, and her wonderful caretakers, Mrs. Stella, Ms. Claudette, and Ms. Danell.
We would like to give a special thank you to Covenant Hospice and her nurse, Carla Sammons.
Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 7, 2021.