Mark Alan Spitznagle
Mark Alan Spitznagle, a resident of Ashford, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Southeast Health.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 23, 2020 at Bethel Baptist Church with the Rev. Andy Hunter and Dr. Ricky Plummer officiating. Graveside services will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Pine Level Baptist Church in Louisville with Glover Funeral Home directing. All social distancing guidelines will be followed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethel Christian Academy, 3257 E. Cottonwood Road, Dothan, AL 36301.
Mark was born October 24, 1962 in Eufaula to Zoltan Louis "Sam" and Mary Ann Miles Spitznagle and attended grammer school in Italy. He later moved to Maryland where he graduated from Glen Burnie High School. In 2002, he moved to Eufaula for several years before moving to Dothan in 2012. Mark was employed with Coca Cola Inc. He was an avid Ohio "Buckeyes" fan and loved to hunt and fish. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church.
He is predeceased by his parents.
He is survived by his fiancé, Kim Mallory Tate of Ashford; his daughter, Melanie Spitznagle of Maryland; two grandchildren, Colten Spitznagle and Camden Spitznagle, both of Maryland; a sister, Patricia Persing (Douglas) of Maryland; two nieces, Sarah Bergin (Brendan) and Kristine Persing; an uncle, Jimmy Miles (Lynn) of Eufaula;
Active pallbearers will be: Tyler Thigpen, Trevor Thigpen, Jamie Monk, Alex Monk, Scotty Matthews and Van Clack.
Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements. (334) 699-3888. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Nov. 22, 2020.