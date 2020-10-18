Marqueen Maybin JohnsonMarqueen Maybin Johnson passed to her loving heavenly Father Wednesday, October 14th, 2020 at Wesley Place in Dothan, Alabama. She was 98 years old.Queen or Mother Johnson as many knew her was born on January 17th, 1922 in Tumbleton, Alabama. She was the daughter of Mrs. Cordell White and Mr. Hosea Maybin.Queen spent most of her life in service to others imitation her Savior Jesus Christ. At home or work or with her Church family, she truly lived out the Bible verse Micah 6:8, "He has shown you, O man, what is good; And what does the Lord require of you But to do justly, To love mercy, And to walk humbly with your God?"She worked with and was a beloved mother of the Dr. & Mrs. Dan D. Helms for 59 years. She was an Avon Lady and served joyfully and faithfully as a longtime member of Allen Temple Church of God In Christ.Queen was preceded in death by her mother and father, her husband Elbert (Bud) Johnson, Sr., her children Amos Johnson, Gladys Stanley, Johnny Johnson, and Elbert Johnson, Jr., her brother's J.B. Maybin, King White, her sister Ernestine White and her grandson Marvin Stanley.She is survived by her brother Wysie White and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and wonderful friends.A graveside service will be held at 3 PM Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Memory Hill Cemetery, 2414 Hartford Highway.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Allen Temple Church of God In Christ, 106 Farmer Street, Dothan, Alabama 36303.