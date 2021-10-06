Martha Jane Donaldson
On Monday, October 4, 2021, Martha Jane Donaldson of Enterprise, AL, a caring wife, mother, Gammy, sister and friend, passed away at the age of 70.
Martha was born on May 9, 1951, in Enterprise, AL to Dwight and Clyde Brandon. On March 10, 1973, she married the love of her life, Bruce Donaldson. Martha worked at Enterprise State Community College for 30 plus years before retiring and becoming a Gammy to her three grandchildren.
Martha loved spending time with her family, but she especially loved spoiling her grandchildren. She loved to serve others and was always willing to help anyone that was in need. The beach was her favorite refuge. You could find her on the back deck with her binoculars making sure everyone was safe. Her other favorite pastime was crafting with her twin sister, Mary, always looking for their next project. Martha loved to spend time with her family and friends. She had a big heart and loved well.
Martha is preceded in death by her parents, Dwight and Clyde Brandon. Martha is survived by her husband of 48 years, Dr. Bruce Donaldson; her two sons, Brent (Carey Martin) Donaldson of Birmingham, AL and Adam Donaldson of Jackson Hole, WY; her twin sister, Mary McLean of Enterprise, AL; her sister, Elizabeth Hill of Indiana; her brother, John (Bud) Brandon of Bellwood, AL; her three grandsons, Miller, Harris and Evans Donaldson; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Meadowlawn Cemetery with Dr. Ben Bowden officiating. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to: Enterprise State Community College Scholarship Fund in memory of Martha.
Masks and social distancing will be required to attend.
You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Oct. 6, 2021.