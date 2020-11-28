Menu
Search
Menu
Dothan Eagle
Dothan Eagle HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Martha E. Everett
Mrs. Martha E. (Dixie) Everett

Mrs. Martha E. (Dixie) Everett entered into God's Heavenly Kingdom on Thursday, November 26, 2020. After a long joyous life with her loving family, she was escorted into heaven by God's Amazing Grace. Dixie was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Edward J. Everett, and one grandson, John Andrew Everett.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 P.M. Sunday, November 29, 2020, in the Chapel of Holman Funeral Home and Cremations in Ozark with Pastor Mike Tindol officiating. She will be laid to rest in Woodlawn Memory Gardens, Holman Funeral Home of Ozark directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home in Ozark Sunday from 12:30 P.M. until service time.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Holman Funeral Home
995 S. Union Ave, Ozark, AL 36360
Nov
29
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Holman Funeral Home
995 S. Union Ave, Ozark, AL 36360
Funeral services provided by:
Holman Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.