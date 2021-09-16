Martha Ann Sculley FultzMartha Ann Sculley Fultz, a resident of Dothan, died Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Southeast Health Medical Center. She was 67.Memorial services for Martha will be held at 3 PM, Saturday, September 18, 2021 in Clearman Chapel at Southern Heritage with Pastor Mike Grimes officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 PM until 2:45 PM prior to the services at the funeral home. The family will be gathering at Martha's home.Martha was born December 10, 1953 in Malvern, Alabama and attended Slocomb High School. She began working at Van Heusen in Hartford, Alabama and later graduated from Wallace College with a Medical Assistant degree. Martha enjoyed sewing, crocheting and traveling. She loved her family and always loved to cook a meal for them. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and friend to all.Martha is preceded in death by her mother, Sue Sculley Snell; father, Leon Sculley and her husband, Doug Fultz.Survivors include her children, Jennifer (Dewayne) Russell, Allison (Charles) Woodall, Lakresha (Grant) Hendrix, Jessica (Chris) Adams, David (Kim) Fultz and Patty (Johnny) Juarez; grandchildren, Tiffany (Jamie) Granger, Mallory Woodall, Chase Woodall, Laney Russell, Jackson Russell, JoAnna Woodall, Addison Hendrix, Jon Michael Adams; Kole Granger, Erika Juarez and Alexxis Fultz; sisters, Janice (Keith) Kelley, Melissa (Travis) Key, Angie (Travis) Everage; brother, Dennis Sculley; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.