Martha Jane Faulkner Warren PayneMartha Jane Faulkner Warren Payne, of Dothan, passed away at the age of 100.Funeral Service will take place 2 P.M., Thursday, March 18, 2021 at the First Baptist Church of Dothan. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service at the church. A private family burial will take place.She was born at Moody Hospital November 25, 1920. She was a graduate of Dothan High School, Class of 1938, where she received Top Ten Percent, was Salutatorian of her class, and received a diploma with honors. She was also elected as Ms. Dothan while attending high school.After high school, she attended New York School of Interior Design, LaSalle School of Decoration, Riley Business College, George C. Wallace State Community College, and Baptist Bible Institute.Jane was primarily a loving and devoted mother to her children, but over the years she served as a substitute teacher in the Dothan School System, manager of the Optical Office, and interior decorator for Blumberg Department Store.She was a faithful and lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Dothan for her 100 years. In 1928 she was the first person to be baptized at First Baptist. In 1938 she started teaching Sunday School, expanding over 60 years. During her life she was able to travel extensively around the world, sponsored by the church. Jane taught Baptist Doctrine courses to young people in all 53 churches in the Columbia Baptist Association. In her travels she was a representative for the Baptist World Alliance in the summer of 1970, in Tokyo, Kyoto, Osaka, Nikko, and other cities, and taught and coordinated in Grenada, West Indies, for the First Baptist Church Mission Group in 1982.She was deeply loved by her family, friends, and virtually everyone who knew her.She was preceded in death by her parents, William Conecuh Faulkner and Jennis Marjorie Ward Faulkner; brothers, Billy, Gene, and Larry Faulkner; sister, Maurine Warlick; husbands, Linton Collins Warren, and Jack Gordon Payne; sons, William "Billy" Warren, Linton Collins Warren II, and Lawrence Lynn Warren; and daughter, Marianne Ward Payne.Jane is survived by sons, Eugene Lee Warren (Alma Jo) and Manning G. Warren III (Judith); daughter, Jenine Payne; grandchildren, Catherine Myus, Bevelle Worthen, Jennis Warren, Saskia Warren, Marnix Warren, Sebrand Warren, Marc Warren, Maria Warren, Gene Warren, Marsha Nally, Gordon Mitchell, and Lindsey Mitchell; 9 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.