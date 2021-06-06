Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Dothan Eagle
Dothan Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Martha A. Strawder
FUNERAL HOME
Sorrells Funeral Home - Enterprise
4550 Boll Weevil Circle
Enterprise, AL
Martha A. Strawder

Martha A. Strawder of Enterprise, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021. She was 76.

Memorial Services will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, June 7, 2021 at Sorrells Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Slade Stinson officiating. Family will receive friends starting at 1 p.m. until the time of service.

Martha was born to the late Charles and Kathleen Byrd. She was employed for many years serving families in home health care.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years Benny Strawder; sons Tommy Byrd (Paula) of Enterprise, AL, Ronnie Strawder (June) of Enterprise, AL; daughter, Nikki Strawder of Enterprise, AL; sister, Emily Page (Steve) of Freeport, FL; grandchildren, Justin, Heather, Beth, Ronnie and Lane; 6 great-grandchildren and numerous other family members.

Published by Dothan Eagle on Jun. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
7
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Sorrells Funeral Home & Crematory
4550 Boll Weevil Circle, Enterprise, AL
Jun
7
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Sorrells Funeral Home & Crematory
4550 Boll Weevil Circle, Enterprise, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Sorrells Funeral Home - Enterprise
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Sorrells Funeral Home - Enterprise.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.