Martha A. StrawderMartha A. Strawder of Enterprise, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021. She was 76.Memorial Services will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, June 7, 2021 at Sorrells Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Slade Stinson officiating. Family will receive friends starting at 1 p.m. until the time of service.Martha was born to the late Charles and Kathleen Byrd. She was employed for many years serving families in home health care.She is survived by her husband of 56 years Benny Strawder; sons Tommy Byrd (Paula) of Enterprise, AL, Ronnie Strawder (June) of Enterprise, AL; daughter, Nikki Strawder of Enterprise, AL; sister, Emily Page (Steve) of Freeport, FL; grandchildren, Justin, Heather, Beth, Ronnie and Lane; 6 great-grandchildren and numerous other family members.