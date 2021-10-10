Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Dothan Eagle
Dothan Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Martha Faye Bostick Trammell
FUNERAL HOME
Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel
305 South Main Street
Headland, AL
Martha Faye Bostick Trammell

Martha Faye Bostick Trammell, a resident of Dothan, died Saturday morning, October 9, 2021, at her home. She was 82.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, October 13, 2021, in the Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel with Reverend Hosea Parker officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M., Tuesday at the mortuary. Social distancing and mask guidelines will be observed.

Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. Phone 334-693-3371.

You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel
305 South Main Street, Headland, AL
Oct
13
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel
305 South Main Street, Headland, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.