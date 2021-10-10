Martha Faye Bostick Trammell
Martha Faye Bostick Trammell, a resident of Dothan, died Saturday morning, October 9, 2021, at her home. She was 82.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, October 13, 2021, in the Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel with Reverend Hosea Parker officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M., Tuesday at the mortuary. Social distancing and mask guidelines will be observed.
Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. Phone 334-693-3371.
You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Oct. 10, 2021.