Martha Lou Wiebold
Martha Lou Wiebold, a resident of Slocomb, passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at a local hospital. She was 69 years old.
Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Royce Morrow officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10-11 am.
Mrs. Wiebold was born on January 23, 1952, in Graceville, Florida and lived in Geneva County all of her life. She was very easy going, she loved to be with her family at every opportunity and loved talking with friends. Mrs. Wiebold was a member of Burns Assembly of God Church where she sang and played the organ and piano. She loved her church dearly and served in the Ladies Ministry. Mrs. Wiebold enjoyed listening to gospel music especially the Gaithers, the Goodmans, and the Hoppers.
Survivors include her husband of 50 years, John Wiebold; her children, Michael (Jennifer) Wiebold and Michelle Bonner Wiebold; her 5 grandchildren, John Michael (Mallory) Wiebold, Brodie Wiebold, Michaila (Patrick) Gilbert, Marissa (Anthony) Smith, and Hannah Bonner; her 5 great grandchildren; her brother, Don (Ruth) Ray; her sisters, Anglyn Ridenhour and Grace (Arthur) Doyle; and several nieces and nephews.
Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home - www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Jun. 3, 2021.