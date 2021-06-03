Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Dothan Eagle
Dothan Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Martha Lou Wiebold
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd
Midland City, AL
Martha Lou Wiebold

Martha Lou Wiebold, a resident of Slocomb, passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at a local hospital. She was 69 years old.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Royce Morrow officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10-11 am.

Mrs. Wiebold was born on January 23, 1952, in Graceville, Florida and lived in Geneva County all of her life. She was very easy going, she loved to be with her family at every opportunity and loved talking with friends. Mrs. Wiebold was a member of Burns Assembly of God Church where she sang and played the organ and piano. She loved her church dearly and served in the Ladies Ministry. Mrs. Wiebold enjoyed listening to gospel music especially the Gaithers, the Goodmans, and the Hoppers.

Survivors include her husband of 50 years, John Wiebold; her children, Michael (Jennifer) Wiebold and Michelle Bonner Wiebold; her 5 grandchildren, John Michael (Mallory) Wiebold, Brodie Wiebold, Michaila (Patrick) Gilbert, Marissa (Anthony) Smith, and Hannah Bonner; her 5 great grandchildren; her brother, Don (Ruth) Ray; her sisters, Anglyn Ridenhour and Grace (Arthur) Doyle; and several nieces and nephews.

Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home - www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Jun. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
5
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd, Midland City, AL
Jun
5
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd, Midland City, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.