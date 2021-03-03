Martha Estelle (Sanders) Wilson
Martha S. Wilson passed away on February 26, 2021 at the age of 88.
She is survived by her loving husband of 72 years, Billy J. Wilson and two daughters, Debra (John) and Susan (John); four grandchildren, Kelly, Jennifer, Jack and Emily; and two great-grandchildren Kate and Liam. She is also survived by siblings Ray and Louise.
A private burial will be at Roeton Baptist Church Cemetery in Brundidge. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Roeton Baptist Church, 6320 County Road 110, Brundidge, AL 36010.
Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 3, 2021.