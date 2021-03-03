Menu
Martha Estelle Wilson
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd
Midland City, AL
Martha Estelle (Sanders) Wilson

Martha S. Wilson passed away on February 26, 2021 at the age of 88.

She is survived by her loving husband of 72 years, Billy J. Wilson and two daughters, Debra (John) and Susan (John); four grandchildren, Kelly, Jennifer, Jack and Emily; and two great-grandchildren Kate and Liam. She is also survived by siblings Ray and Louise.

A private burial will be at Roeton Baptist Church Cemetery in Brundidge. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Roeton Baptist Church, 6320 County Road 110, Brundidge, AL 36010.

Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 3, 2021.
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
