Martha YeartaMartha Yearta, a resident of Dothan, died Monday, January 3, 2022 at her residence. She was 84.Celebration of Life services will be held at 11AM Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Evergreen Presbyterian Church with Reverend Dr. Joseph Johnson officiating.Martha was born October 15, 1937 in Houston County, Alabama and at an early age moved to Seminole County, Georgia where she graduated from Seminole County High School. She married Lowell Yearta on June 1, 1956, and they later moved to Dothan, Alabama on December 31, 1960. Martha and Lowell were married 65 years and were always active in the lives of their daughters and in serving the community. They joined Evergreen Presbyterian Church the following year where Martha was involved with the Presbyterian Women and served as an Elder on the Session and sang in the choir.Martha worked as a Realtor for Coldwell Banker Alfred Saliba Realty from 1979 – 2000. She served as President of the Dothan Association of Realtors in 1999 and was named Realtor of the Year in 2000. Martha was also involved in her community having served on the Board of Girls, Inc, formerly Girls Club from 1979 – 1985 and as President in 1982, served a term on the Board of Zoning Adjustments for the City of Dothan from 1984 to 1997 and as the Chairwoman from 1993 to 1997. She also was on the board of the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens starting in 2001, serving two terms as President in 2007-2009 and again in 2014 – 2015. She passed on her love of gardening to her two daughters as well as her love of animals. Martha also loved to travel and made several trips to Europe and Hong Kong.Martha is preceded in death by her parents, Rueben J. and Lucille Crockett Sanders and a brother, Michael Sanders.Survivors include her husband, Walter Lowell Yearta; daughters, Lisa Kaye Yearta and Martha Jane Yearta Bloodworth, both of Dothan; grandchildren, Jessica McKnight (Josh) and Andrew Lowell Bloodworth (Katie); five great grandchildren; siblings, Norma Jean Rentz, Jan David Sanders, Thomas Sanders, Kenneth "Sonny" Sanders and several nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens or the Wiregrass Humane Society.