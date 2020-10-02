Marty Duane RobbinsMarty Duane Robbins, a resident of Dothan, died Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family. He was 63.Graveside services will be held at 2 PM Sunday October 4, 2020 at Gardens of Memory with Dr. Ricky Plummer officiating.The family will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the service.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Baptist Church Building Fund or Bethel Christian Academy, 3257 Cottonwood Rd., Dothan, AL 36301 or Dothan Rescue Mission, PO Box 6691, Dothan, AL 36302.Marty was born February 6, 1957 in Dothan, Alabama to the late CD and Sara Miller Robbins. He graduated Dothan High in 1975 and started Marty Robbins Roofing which has been in business 45 years. Marty had a love for his church, Bethel Baptist where he served as a Deacon and his community where he gave of his time serving to make both better.Marty is preceded in death by his parents and a son, Bradley Robbins.Survivors include his wife, Dianne Robbins; children, Tina Robbins Cutts (Ashley), DJ Robbins (Ashley); grandchildren, Aubree Cutts, Ella Cutts, Caroline Cutts, Katie Robbins, Kinsley Robbins and Kamdyn Robbins; brothers, Mike Robbins (Susie) and Mark Robbins (Robyn).