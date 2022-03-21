Mary Nell Thompson AmanMary Nell Thompson Aman, 93, went home to her Lord and Savior on March 19, 2022. She was born on December 3, 1928 in Ashford, Alabama to the late Florean Trawick and Bert M Thompson.Mary Nell dedicated her life to her church, family, and community. She was a faithful member and leader of Enterprise Baptist Church where she was a member of the choir, taught the Adult Ladies Sunday School Class for 33 years, served as the Church Treasurer for many years, and cooked her specialty dishes for every church event. Mary Nell also volunteered for over 20 years at Southeast Health Medical Center in Dothan, Alabama. She truly had a servant's heart.She is survived by her son, Douglas K. (Martha) Aman of Montgomery, Alabama; grandchildren, Doug Aman, Jr. (Lauren), and Frank Aman of Montgomery, Alabama, Mallory Aman Wilson (Trent) of Auburn, Alabama, Brad Aman of Dothan, Alabama, and Mark Aman (Suzette) of Ashford, Alabama; twelve great grandchildren; a sister, Ruby Clyde Baxley (Lorell) of Ashford, Alabama; a sister in-law, Peggy Thompson of Ashford, Alabama.Mary Nell was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Homer Junior; beloved son, Rodney Aman; daughter in-law Diane, Ashford, Alabama; brother, Harley B (Pete) Thompson, Ashford, Alabama.Funeral services will be held at 11AM Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at Enterprise Baptist Church in Ashford, Alabama with Brother Tim Wheeler officiating. Burial will be immediately following the service in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church thirty minutes prior to the service from 10:30 AM to 11AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in her honor to Enterprise Baptist Church, 25 Enterprise Church Road., Ashford, Alabama 36312Pallbearers are Doug Aman Jr., Frank Aman, Trent Wilson, Brad Aman, Mark Aman, and Greg Baxley.