Mary BryantMrs. Mary Jane Bryant a resident of Dothan, passed away, September 1, 2021 with her youngest daughter by her side. She was 98 years young. Drive through viewing will be Tuesday, September 7, 2021 3-5 PM at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Georgette L. Scott Memorial Chapel, 814 Headland Ave, Dothan, AL 36303 with Rev. Thomas Dawsey officiating. Interment will follow at St Paul Baptist Church Cemetery in Ashford, AL.She was born in Barbour County on April 25, 1923 to the late Ed King and Elizabeth Underwood. She was devoted to God, her husband, and family. She received Christ at an early age. She was a long-standing member of St. Paul Baptist Church, where she was Mother of the Church, a Deaconess, past President of the Senior Choir, taught Sunday school, and served as a Missionary. As Mother of the Church, she not only modeled what a life devoted to Christ looks like, she was also there to lead the next generation. She was selfless in her work as a Missionary, as she visited those in need in the local community and surrounding areas.For many years, she was one of the main fixtures on the National Peanut Festival parade route. She would make her way to the space in front of Liddon Furniture year after year to sell her goods. She was interviewed on several occasions by the local news team.She had an infectious giving personality. There was nothing she wouldn't do for anyone who needed her, so for this reason she never met a stranger and was loved by all.She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Edward Bryant; children, British Marie Bryant, William Bryant, Larry Bryant, and Gwendolyn Foster; and great grand poodle Adicus David.Left to cherish her memories and carryon her legacy are her children, Pearline Mitchell, Sylvia Jackson, David Bryant, and Hazel David; sister, Willie Mae Brantley; grandchildren; great grandchildren; great great grandchildren; great great great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.