Mary Ann Culverhouse
Mary Ann Culverhouse, a resident of Ashford, passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020. She was 78.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The burial will follow at Center Baptist Church Cemetery in Webb.
Mrs. Culverhouse was born on May 19, 1942 in Arlington, Georgia. She lived her early years in Donaldsonville, Georgia. Mrs. Culverhouse moved to Dothan at an early age, where she resided until she moved to Ashford nine years ago. She was a member of Berean Baptist Church and attended Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Mrs. Culverhouse was employed at Ansell for over 20 years prior to her retirement. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her grandson, Jason Barfield.
Survivors include her daughter, Kelli (Ray) Barfield; one granddaughter, Savannah Barfield; five grandsons, Travis (Heather) Barfield, Chris Barfield, Zack (Jessica) Barfield, Lucas (Brittanie) Barfield, and Phillip Barfield
