Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Dothan Eagle
Dothan Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Ann Culverhouse
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd
Midland City, AL
Mary Ann Culverhouse

Mary Ann Culverhouse, a resident of Ashford, passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020. She was 78.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The burial will follow at Center Baptist Church Cemetery in Webb.

Mrs. Culverhouse was born on May 19, 1942 in Arlington, Georgia. She lived her early years in Donaldsonville, Georgia. Mrs. Culverhouse moved to Dothan at an early age, where she resided until she moved to Ashford nine years ago. She was a member of Berean Baptist Church and attended Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Mrs. Culverhouse was employed at Ansell for over 20 years prior to her retirement. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her grandson, Jason Barfield.

Survivors include her daughter, Kelli (Ray) Barfield; one granddaughter, Savannah Barfield; five grandsons, Travis (Heather) Barfield, Chris Barfield, Zack (Jessica) Barfield, Lucas (Brittanie) Barfield, and Phillip Barfield

Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Dec. 19, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Visitation
1:30p.m.
Sunset Memorial Park chapel
AL
Dec
19
Funeral service
2:30p.m.
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd, Midland City, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Condolences and prayers to Ray and Kelli Barfield and family on the loss of Kelli´s Mom.
Will McCarty
December 19, 2020
Suzanna McDonald
December 18, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results