On October 31, 2020, Mary Elizabeth Johnson – Calhoun passed away at the age of 53, with family by her side.
A private family funeral service in honor of Mary will be at 11 am on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home with Larry Springfield officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Gates of Heaven Cemetery in Dothan. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 4 – 6 pm at the funeral home.
Mary was born July 1, 1967 in Headland, Alabama to Willie J. Johnson and Mary Eunice Johnson. She is preceded in death by her father.
Mary graduated from Dothan High School in 1985. She received her LPN degree from Wallace Community College Dothan, then went on to Auburn University Montgomery to receive her Bachelor of Arts in Communication/Speech and then to University of West Georgia to receive her Master's in education in speech pathology. She was employed by Dutchtown Elementary School in McDonough, Georgia.
Mary leaves to cherish her loving mother, one sister Sherry (Jeffrey) Springfield, one brother Willie Charles (Jeanetta) Johnson, four nieces: Tawanda (Kendrick) Ware, Kiera Springfield, Sharis Blackmon, Chrystle Martin; one nephew Zachary Johnson; four great nieces and three great nephews.
The family would like to send a special thanks to Dutchtown Elementary School Staff and friends for their warm love, caring and affection to our family during this difficult time.
