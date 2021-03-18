Mrs. Mary Ann Ward Jones
Mrs. Mary Ann Ward Jones, a resident of Ozark, died Monday night, March 15, 2021, in Dale Medical Center. She was 92 years old.
Funeral services for Mrs. Jones will be 11:00 A.M. Friday, March 19, 2021, in the Chapel of Holman Funeral Home and Cremations in Ozark with Reverend Adam Mulliner officiating. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Memory Gardens, Holman Funeral Home of Ozark directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home in Ozark, Friday morning from 9:30 A.M. until service time.
Mrs. Jones was born June 8, 1928 in Atlanta, Georgia to the late William Spurgeon Ward and Lelia Powell Ward. She worked with Republic Pictures in Atlanta as a secretary for fifteen years. Mrs. Jones moved to Ozark in 1973 and became a homemaker and a foster mother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Donald Jones.
Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Victor Turner of Ozark; two sons and one daughter-in-law, Dale and Julie Jones of Ozark and David Jones of Daleville; four grandchildren, Joshua Jones, Zachary Jones, Mason Turner and Tristan Turner; five great grandchildren, Mary Grace, Evie, Dalton, Walter and Maverick.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Resource Center, P. O. Box 1170, Dothan, Alabama 36302.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 18, 2021.