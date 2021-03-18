Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Dothan Eagle
Dothan Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Ann Ward Jones
FUNERAL HOME
Holman Funeral Home
995 S. Union Ave
Ozark, AL
Mrs. Mary Ann Ward Jones

Mrs. Mary Ann Ward Jones, a resident of Ozark, died Monday night, March 15, 2021, in Dale Medical Center. She was 92 years old.

Funeral services for Mrs. Jones will be 11:00 A.M. Friday, March 19, 2021, in the Chapel of Holman Funeral Home and Cremations in Ozark with Reverend Adam Mulliner officiating. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Memory Gardens, Holman Funeral Home of Ozark directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home in Ozark, Friday morning from 9:30 A.M. until service time.

Mrs. Jones was born June 8, 1928 in Atlanta, Georgia to the late William Spurgeon Ward and Lelia Powell Ward. She worked with Republic Pictures in Atlanta as a secretary for fifteen years. Mrs. Jones moved to Ozark in 1973 and became a homemaker and a foster mother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Donald Jones.

Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Victor Turner of Ozark; two sons and one daughter-in-law, Dale and Julie Jones of Ozark and David Jones of Daleville; four grandchildren, Joshua Jones, Zachary Jones, Mason Turner and Tristan Turner; five great grandchildren, Mary Grace, Evie, Dalton, Walter and Maverick.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Resource Center, P. O. Box 1170, Dothan, Alabama 36302.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Holman Funeral Home Chapel
995 South Union Avenue, Ozark, AL
Mar
19
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Holman Funeral Home Chapel
995 South Union Avenue, Ozark, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Holman Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Holman Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.