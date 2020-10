Mother Mary L. FlowersMary L. Flowers, 87, of Troy, AL passed away Sept. 26, 2020 at her son's residence in Webb. Funeral will be Sat. Oct. 3, at noon in Daleville Christian Fellowship, with Bishop McComb officiating. Interment will follow at Elam Baptist Church cemetery in Springhill Community, with Horace Williams directing. Viewing 10am until service time with Covid-19 guidelines followed.