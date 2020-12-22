My family is so sad to hear about Mrs. Mauldin. My children attended Girard Middle School, where she was a great teacher. They(we) loved and respected her so much. She was dedicated to her students and teaching. We have very fond memories. Our thoughts and prayers for the family to find peace and comfort during this time and enjoy the sweet memories that you have. Sincerely, Carol Skipper

