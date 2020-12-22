Mary Lynda Mauldin
Mary Lynda Mauldin, a resident of Newton, passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020. She was 72.
Funeral Services will be held at 11a.m. on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home chapel with Charles Goldsmith officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Burial will follow at Mt. Hebron Methodist Church Cemetery in Newton.
Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Dec. 22, 2020.