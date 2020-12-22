Menu
Mary Lynda Mauldin
FUNERAL HOME
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd
Midland City, AL
Mary Lynda Mauldin

Mary Lynda Mauldin, a resident of Newton, passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020. She was 72.

Funeral Services will be held at 11a.m. on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home chapel with Charles Goldsmith officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Burial will follow at Mt. Hebron Methodist Church Cemetery in Newton.

Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Dec. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd, Midland City, AL
Dec
23
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd, Midland City, AL
My family is so sad to hear about Mrs. Mauldin. My children attended Girard Middle School, where she was a great teacher. They(we) loved and respected her so much. She was dedicated to her students and teaching. We have very fond memories. Our thoughts and prayers for the family to find peace and comfort during this time and enjoy the sweet memories that you have. Sincerely, Carol Skipper
Carol Skipper
December 23, 2020
I´m so sorry for the family´s loss, but especially for you, Amy. May God be with you all. Love
Debra Sellers
December 22, 2020
Debra Sellers
December 22, 2020
