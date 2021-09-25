Mary Ann Johnson Money
Mary Ann Johnson Money, a resident of Abbeville, died Thursday afternoon, September 23, 2021, in a Dothan hospital due to the COVID-19 virus. She was 82.
Graveside services will be held at 11:30 A.M. Saturday, September 25, 2021, in the Abbeville Memorial Cemetery-East with Reverend Mike Griggs officiating. The family will receive friends following the graveside services. Social distancing guidelines and masks will be observed. Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hickory Grove Free Will Baptist Church, c/o Susie Blalock, 570 Hickory Grove Road, Abbeville, AL 36310 or to S.H.A.R.K., P. O Box 126, Abbeville, AL. 36310
Mrs. Money was a lifelong resident of Abbeville, daughter of the late Tommy Paul Johnson and Mamie Dell Money Johnson. She was a 1957 graduate of Abbeville School. She and her husband own and operate Money Motors. Mrs. Money is a member of the First Baptist Church and attended the Hickory Grove Free Will Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by a son, Joseph Michael Money and a brother, Robert Thomas Johnson.
Surviving relatives include her husband, Joseph Hawley Money, a sister, Joyce Beck, Abbeville; a granddaughter, Kandace Money and two great-grandchildren, Kyli Baxter and Kade Scoggins.
The family of Mrs. Money would like for everyone to take precautions, wear masks, and practice social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. The family would also like to express their appreciation to the Doctors, Nurses and staff at Southeast Health for the excellent care given to Mrs. Money and her family during her illness.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Sep. 25, 2021.