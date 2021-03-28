Menu
Mary Emily Rhea
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd
Midland City, AL
Mary Emily Rhea

Mary Emily Rhea, 86, a resident of Extendicare for the last four years, died Sunday, March 14, 2021 following a long illness.

Virtual memorial services will be held at a later date.

Mrs. Rhea was born November 13, 1934 in Glen Burnie, Maryland and lived in Baltimore, Maryland prior to moving to Cowarts, Alabama in 1987. Mrs. Rhea devoted most of her life to the ministry work of Jehovah's Witnesses and attended the North Dothan Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses.

She is survived by her daughter, Vickie L. Jaeger, her two sons, James L. Peddicord and John H. McKown, 8 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences for your loss.
A friend
March 27, 2021
