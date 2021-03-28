Mary Emily Rhea
Mary Emily Rhea, 86, a resident of Extendicare for the last four years, died Sunday, March 14, 2021 following a long illness.
Virtual memorial services will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Rhea was born November 13, 1934 in Glen Burnie, Maryland and lived in Baltimore, Maryland prior to moving to Cowarts, Alabama in 1987. Mrs. Rhea devoted most of her life to the ministry work of Jehovah's Witnesses and attended the North Dothan Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses.
She is survived by her daughter, Vickie L. Jaeger, her two sons, James L. Peddicord and John H. McKown, 8 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 28, 2021.