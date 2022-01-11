Menu
Mary Willa McEachern Richards
1918 - 2022
BORN
1918
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Bottoms Garden Chapel Funeral Homes
Hartford & Slocomb Hwy 52
Hartford, AL
Mary Willa McEachern Richards

Mary Willa McEachern Richards of Hartford, Alabama, passed away January 8, 2022, at Flowers Hospital in Dothan Alabama. She was 103 years of age.

She was the daughter of Carlie and Annie May McEachern of Geneva, Alabama and the first girl born into the McEachern family in 75 years. She was born May 27, 1918. She was preceded in death by her husband, Merrill Richards and brothers, Bob, Joe and James McEachern and a sister, Gretchen McEachern Boswell.

Mary Willa, or Aunt Woody, as she was known by her Richard's nieces and nephews, worked with the REA during WWII, as secretary/bookkeeper for Geneva County High School and retired from the Geneva County Board of Education.

She was well known for her generosity of home cooked food to friends and neighbors and for her beautiful long stemmed tea roses which she shared with many. She loved cooking and working in her yards, especially growing her beautiful tea roses.

She is survived by two daughters, Sarah Richards Dial of Enterprise and Jane Richards Meadows of Hartford; two grandsons, Benjamin Blakeney (Deana) of Phoenix, AZ and Dallas Blakeney (Jennifer) of Birmingham, AL; one great grandson, Landon Blakeney; three great granddaughters, Kenzie Blakeney, Bryn Blakeney, and Sonsa Sells; one sister-in-law, Jewell McEachern of Gadsden, AL; and many loving and special nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 1:00 - 2:00 January 14th at Bottoms Garden Chapel Funeral Home, 12118 East Highway 52, Hartford, Alabama. Graveside will follow at 2:30 at St. Paul United Methodist Church cemetery, 3431 County Road 36, Hartford, Alabama. Reverend Johnny Belcher will officiate.

The Family would like to thank those at the Hartford Retirement Village for all of their love and care during the period she lived there and also the wonderful ladies, Margaret Gilbert, Sherry Cross, Patricia Christenson, and Mattie Paulk for their care and love during her final days. We would especially like to thank her niece, Anita Motley and her husband John, for their love and all the visits, phone calls, gifts, and particularly the Krispy Kreme doughnuts which she loved and shared with everyone at the Village.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make contributions in her memory may send contributions to the Presbyterian Home for Children, P.O. Drawer 577, Talladega, AL 35161 or to St. Paul United Methodist Church, Cemetery fund, 3431 County Road 36, Hartford, Alabama 36344

Published by Dothan Eagle on Jan. 11, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Bottoms Garden Chapel Funeral Homes
Hartford & Slocomb Hwy 52, Hartford, AL
Jan
14
Graveside service
2:30p.m.
St. Paul United Methodist Church cemetery
3431 County Road 36, Hartford, AL
Bottoms Garden Chapel Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear this. Our prayers are with you. May God comfort you during this time.
the Homer Davis Family
Family
January 13, 2022
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Margaret Gilbert
Friend
January 11, 2022
