Ms. Mary Faye RobertsMs. Mary Faye Roberts, a resident of Ashford, Alabama died Sunday December 13, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 79.A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 AM, Tuesday, December 15, 2020 in Clearman Chapel at Southern Heritage Funeral Home with Reverend John Paul Dean officiating.Ms. Roberts was preceded in death by her loving husband of fifty-six years, Jackie Roberts; her parents, James and Fannie Taylor Floyd; one son, Rickey Roberts; three brothers, James, Tommy, and Bobby Floyd; one sister, Jean Baxter.Survivors include a daughter, Brandy Martin (Jason); a sister in-law, Rhonda Roberts; one brother, Danny Floyd; three sisters, Margie Grant, Jo Gainey, and Shirley Becker; four grandchildren, Meaghan and Madeline Martin, Joshua and Justin Roberts; five great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.