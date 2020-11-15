Mary Sue LambertMrs. Mary Sue Lambert, of Taylor, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020. She was 83.Born April 1, 1937 in Ewell, Alabama to the late Daniel Floyd Powers and Ozella Clinora Martin, Sue was a member of Rehobeth Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family and attending church and Sunday School when she was able.Sue is survived by her husband, Millard Lambert; her sons, Greg Gerber (Kay), Richard Gerber (Kathy), and Brett Gerber (Jan); her grandchildren, Kayla, Brianna, Arianna, Steadman, and Savannah; two great-grandchildren; her sister, Linda Williamson; her brothers, Danny Powers and Wayne Powers; numerous other relatives and friends.Graveside services will be held at 1 PM, Monday, November 16, 2020 at Memory Hill Cemetery with Chaplain Eddie Biss officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 PM until 12:30 PM at Ward Wilson Funeral Home.The family would like to thank Kindred Home Care and Kindred Hospice for the special care they have received.