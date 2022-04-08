Mavis DanielsMrs. Mavis Jean Daniels, age 94, of Dothan, Alabama passed away on April 1, 2022; Visitation will be Friday, April 8, 2022, 4-6 PM at the funeral home; Funeral Service will be Saturday, April 9, 2022, 11:00 AM at the Georgette L. Scott Memorial Chapel, 814 Headland Ave, Dothan, AL; Burial will follow at the Gates of Heaven Cemetery; under the direction of the caring staff of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".Mrs. Mavis Kirkland Daniels was born July 4, 1927, in Newville, Alabama, to the late Joseph and Teresa Lee Kirkland.Mavis attended elementary and high school in Henry County. She earned a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Clark College (now Clark Atlanta University) and taught school in the Dothan City Schools (North Highland, Montana Street Elementary and Selma Street Elementary) for 42 years. She retired from teaching in 1992. Selma Street Elementary School proclaimed May 18, 1992 "Mavis Daniels Day".She leaves to cherish her sweet memory, one son: Roderick B. Daniels of Dothan, AL; one granddaughter: Kamryn Daniels; one grandson: Colin Daniels both of Chicago, Illinois; a special nephew, who was like a son to her, Michael B. (Letetia) Jackson of Dothan, AL and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.