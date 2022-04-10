Menu
Mavis Henderson
1929 - 2022
BORN
1929
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan
2414 Hartford Highway
Dothan, AL
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 11 2022
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Ward Wilson Funeral Home
Mavis Henderson

Mavis Henderson, of Dothan, passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Westside Terrace. She was 93.

Funeral services will be held Monday, April 11 at 2:00 p.m. at Ward Wilson Funeral Home with Reverend Don Tew officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service.

Mrs. Henderson was born in Coffee County, Alabama on March 25, 1929, to the late Pinkard Ervin and Vera Sawyer Akridge. She attended the Alabama Institute for the Deaf and Blind where she met Fletcher Henderson. They wed in 1949 and remained married until his death in 2010. She was a charter member of Heritage Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School and worked in Vacation Bible School.

In addition to her husband and parents, she is predeceased by granddaughter Mary Catherine Arnold; great-granddaughter Bailey Arnold; brothers Willie Hasting Akridge, Barney Lloyd Akridge, Leonidas Akridge, and Clifford Akridge.

Left behind to cherish her memory are son, Ken (Rea) Henderson, daughter, Karen (Mike) Bradshaw; grandchildren, Wendy (Michael) Chancey; Christin (Lewis) Graham; Blake (Lisa) Arnold; Elizabeth (Adam) Tindell, Jennifer (Charlie) Shirley, and Marx Henderson; brother, Clennie (Mary) Akridge; 15 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

The family expresses their deepest appreciation to the staff of Westside Terrace and Kindred Hospice for their compassionate care of Ms. Mavis.

www.wardwilson.com

Published by Dothan Eagle from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2022.
