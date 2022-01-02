CW4 Max Baer Kelley, (United States Army, Retired)
CW4 Max Baer Kelley, (United States Army, Retired), a resident of Ozark, passed away Monday, December 27, 2021, at his home at the age of 86 years old.
Funeral services for Mr. Kelley will be 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, January 4, 2022, from Ridgecrest Baptist Church in Ozark with Reverend Keith Reynolds officiating. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Memory Gardens with full Military Honors, Holman Funeral Home and Cremations of Ozark directing. Masonic Rites will be presented at graveside. The family will receive friends at the funeral home in Ozark Monday from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M.
CW4 Kelley was born September 4, 1935 in Hetzel, West Virginia to the late Clovis Kelley and Thelma Campbell Kelley. He served in the United States Army for 28 years until his retirement as a Pilot and Instructor Pilot which included service during the war in Vietnam. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Drema Jean Price Kelley; and two brothers, Don G. Kelley and Captain Carl C. Kelley.
Survivors include one daughter, Florence Harris (Ralph, Jr.) of Ozark; four sons, Shawn Kelley (Linda) of Newton, Richard Kelley (Lora) of Slocomb, Ray Kelley and Bo Kelley of Ozark; grandchildren, Danielle Clark, Victoris Harris, Samantha Sims, Savannah Kelley, Blake Kelley, Macayla Watson and Hunter Kelley; great grandchildren, Allison Clark, Emma Clark and Ivey Kelley; one sister, Carole C. Kelley; one brother, Kenneth L. Kelley. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to Vivian B. Adams School, 2047 Stuart Tarter Road, Ozark, Alabama 36360.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Jan. 2, 2022.