Maxie Stephenson
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan
2414 Hartford Highway
Dothan, AL
Maxie Stephenson

Mrs. Maxie Stephenson of Dothan passed away Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at the age of 91.

Mrs. Stephenson was born August 25, 1929 in Donalsonville, GA. She was a graduate of Georgia State College for women. She resided most of her life in Dothan, AL. She was a former school teacher and enjoyed the love of reading, her grandchildren, and trips to Mexico Beach.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Clifford Stephenson; mother, Nan R. Watson and her first husband, Rudy Chestnut.

She is survived by her sons, Dr, Bill (Chestnut) Stephenson (Donna) of Dothan; Jeff Stephenson of Dothan; grandchildren Holly McGahee (Eric), Brooke Walker (Jacob), Jeffrey Stephenson, and grandchildren, Caleb McGahee, Sarah Walker, and Henry Walker.

Published by Dothan Eagle on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Maxie and Cliff were special people and friends. Sincere condolences to their family.
Herb Gannon
March 3, 2021
Thinking about you all and sending lots of love. Aunt Maxie was a wonderful woman with a beautiful smile.
Shea Stephenson Haupt
March 1, 2021
