Maxie StephensonMrs. Maxie Stephenson of Dothan passed away Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at the age of 91.Mrs. Stephenson was born August 25, 1929 in Donalsonville, GA. She was a graduate of Georgia State College for women. She resided most of her life in Dothan, AL. She was a former school teacher and enjoyed the love of reading, her grandchildren, and trips to Mexico Beach.She is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Clifford Stephenson; mother, Nan R. Watson and her first husband, Rudy Chestnut.She is survived by her sons, Dr, Bill (Chestnut) Stephenson (Donna) of Dothan; Jeff Stephenson of Dothan; grandchildren Holly McGahee (Eric), Brooke Walker (Jacob), Jeffrey Stephenson, and grandchildren, Caleb McGahee, Sarah Walker, and Henry Walker.